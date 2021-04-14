Quebec police cancel Amber Alert, say baby boy was found safe

Quebec provincial police say the baby boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

The alert was issued this afternoon after the two-month-old had allegedly been abducted by a 22-year-old man in Waterloo, Que., located about 100 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Police cancelled the alert minutes after they sent it, tweeting that the boy had been found safe and sound.

More coming.

