Open this photo in gallery: A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal in 2020. Quebec Provincial Police say residents of Lac-Bouchette should lock their doors, close their windows and leave if it’s safe to do so, due to what they describe as an “immediate threat.”Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Police are asking residents of a town in Quebec’s Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean region to leave the area due to the presence of a man who may be armed and dangerous.

Quebec Provincial Police say residents of Lac-Bouchette should lock their doors, close their windows and leave if it’s safe to do so, due to what they describe as an “immediate threat.”

Police say they are looking for André Paradis, a resident of the area.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Camille Savoie says he may be a danger to others, as well as to himself.

Savoie declined to say whether Paradis is suspected of having committed any crimes and more information will be provided once the alert is over.

Police are asking residents not to approach Paradis if they see him.