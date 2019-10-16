 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Quebec police make four arrests in connection with killings allegedly linked to organized crime

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Quebec provincial police say they’ve arrested four people in connection with four killings allegedly linked to Italian organized crime.

Police say three men and a woman face charges in the 2016 slayings of brothers Vincenzo Falduto and Giuseppe Falduto, as well as the deaths of Rocco Sollecito and Lorenzo Giordano.

The four arrested are Jonathan Massari, Dominico Scarfo, Guy Dion and Marie-Josee Viau.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial police say the man at the head of the alleged criminal cell – Salvatore Scoppa – was killed in a brazen attack inside a crowded hotel in Laval, Que., in May.

Police believe Scoppa’s killing was in response to the four 2016 slayings.

The probe into those deaths, dubbed “Premediter” (premeditated), began in January and culminated with Wednesday’s arrests.

Authorities also seized 19 long guns, six handguns and three automatic weapons, as well as silencers, munitions and detonators.

They also seized a motorcycle allegedly used in the killing of Sollecito.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter