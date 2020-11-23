Quebec police probe maskless dance party in Montreal-area mall

Police said Monday they will distribute fines in connection with a maskless, weekend dance party at a suburban Montreal shopping centre, as Quebec reported 1,164 new cases of COVID-19.

Local police and mall security intervened after about five minutes of dancing at Place Rosemere, a mall located in Rosemere, Que., on Saturday afternoon. The event, filmed and widely shared online, was planned and not spontaneous, Insp. Martin Charron said.

Charron said an organizer was identified and told she would receive three tickets: one for holding an event against public health rules, one for not wearing a mask in public, and a third for not following physical distancing rules. He said it’s the first time the Therese-De Blainville police had to intervene at an anti-mask event.

Rosemere is a so-called “red zone” – the highest pandemic-alert classification, under which bars, gyms, restaurant dining areas and entertainment venues are closed. Last week, Premier Francois Legault announced restrictions across red zones – which have been in place since Oct. 1 – would be extended for the second time, to at least Jan. 11.

Quebec recorded 1,164 new COVID-19 infections on Monday and 13 additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including three that occurred in the past 24 hours.

The regions with the highest number of reported infections were Montreal with 294; Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, north of Quebec City, with 161; Lanaudiere, north of Montreal, with 142; and Monteregie, south of Montreal, with 125.

Authorities said 1,282 more people recovered from COVID-19, for a total of 115,367 recoveries. They said hospitalizations decreased by eight from a day earlier, to 634, and 98 patients were in intensive care, a drop of five. Quebec has reported 133,206 cases and 6,842 deaths since the pandemic began.

