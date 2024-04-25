Skip to main content
Quebec police say 40 ‘high risk’ sex offenders arrested in provincewide operation
Montreal
The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police say they’ve arrested 40 sex offenders in an operation involving multiple police forces across the province.

The operation targeted people considered a high risk to reoffend.

Police looked for offenders who had violated court-imposed conditions and those subject to arrest warrants.

They say they found “numerous” people who had violated an order to register with the national sex offender registry.

The operation, which began April 2, involved 24 municipal police forces, including those of Montreal and Quebec City.

Provincial police Capt. Steve Cadieux says the operation shows the importance of collaboration between police forces, prosecutors and corrections services.

