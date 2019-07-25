 Skip to main content

Canada Quebec police believe to have found bodies of missing Quebec businessman and son

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Police say they believe they have found the bodies of a Quebec businessman and his teenage son who went missing two weeks ago in the upper Laurentians.

In a tweet today, Quebec provincial police said crew aboard a police helicopter located an aircraft in an area around Lac Valtrie, about 230 kilometres north of Montreal.

Less than an hour later, the force tweeted that officers found two bodies at the site, which they believe are Stephane Roy and his 14-year-old son Justin.

The pair were reported missing on July 11 after failing to return home from a fishing trip in Lac de la Bidiere, a remote area west of La Tuque, Que. They were aboard Roy’s Robinson R44 helicopter.

Roy is the founder and owner of Les Serres Sagami Inc., which produces greenhouse-grown tomatoes and other produce.

Police say they are investigating the site and are attempting to formally identify the bodies.

More than 90 people with the air force, the Canadian Coast Guard and other rescue services had searched for the pair since they went missing.

The Royal Canadian Air Force ended its search operations last weekend and transferred the case to the provincial police.

