Quebec police say they found 2 bodies in St-Apollinaire during search for 2 girls

Saint-Apollinaire, Quebec, Canada
The Canadian Press
A police officer drives his quad on a street, Friday, July 10, 2020 in Saint-Apollinaire, Que. Police are continuing their search around a Quebec City suburb after they issued an Amber Alert Thursday for two young girls and their 44-year-old father who investigators believe disappeared following a highway car crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

SAINT-APOLLINAIRE, Que. - Quebec provincial police believe they have found the bodies of two young sisters during a search for them and their father.

A police spokeswoman says they believe the bodies discovered Saturday belong to Norah Carpentier, 11, and her sister, Romy Carpentier, 6, who were last seen on Wednesday evening.

The spokeswoman, Ann Mathieu, says police cannot confirm the girls are dead.

Story continues below advertisement

She says an Amber Alert that was issued for the girls on Thursday has been lifted.

Police say their priority now is to find the girls’ father, Martin Carpentier, who they say could still be in the area of St-Apollinaire, a suburb of Quebec City.

They are asking anyone who sees him to immediately contact 911.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2020.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

