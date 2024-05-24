Quebec police search for escaped inmate serving sentence for second-degree murder

Open this photo in gallery: Yacine Zouaoui in Quebec provincial police photo.HO/The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police are asking for help in locating a 32-year-old inmate who escaped from a minimum security federal detention centre north of Montreal.

Yacine Zouaoui, who was serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder and assault causing bodily injury, was noticed missing from the Federal Training Centre in Laval on Thursday night.

Zouaoui is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 186 pounds and has a dark complexion, brown eyes, brown hair and visible tattoos, including a teardrop under his left eye and three dots in the web of his left hand.

Police say Zouaoui was last seen wearing a light-coloured top, jeans and black sneakers.

Zouaoui is thought to be travelling on foot, but police say he may try to hitchhike.

They are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 and not approach him.