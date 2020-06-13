Quebec police watchdog investigates fatal RCMP shooting in New Brunswick

A Mi’kmaq community outside Miramichi, N.B. is expressing anger and grief after a man was shot and killed by RCMP during a police call Friday night.

The man, identified by friends as Rodney Levi, is the second Indigenous person to die in the province in a police shooting this month. Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old mother originally from the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation in B.C., was shot by an officer from the Edmundston Police Department on June 4 – a case that has sparked rallies and protests around the country.

Quebec’s Le Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), an agency that probes serious injuries and deaths by police, is investigating the latest incident in northern New Brunswick.

The Quebec watchdog, called in because New Brunswick doesn’t have its own police oversight agency, said early reports suggested the RCMP responded to a call about a distressed person, possibly armed with a knife, near Miramichi around 8 p.m. Friday

The BEI said police tracked the man to a building, and say he was armed when they found him.

“A police officer allegedly used an electric pulse weapon several times, without success. The man allegedly continued his charge against the police. One of the police officers allegedly fired and reached the man,” the BEI said, in French, in a translated statement released late Friday night.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries. The RCMP did not confirm details of the shooting.

The incidents sparked swift anger and sadness in Mr. Levi’s community, and among Indigenous communities across the country.

“I’m so mad and sad, I don't know what to think,” said Chief Bill Ward, of the Metepenagiag Mi’kmaq Nation where Mr. Levi was from, in a Facebook post

Others expressed disbelief.

“I’m in shock. Shot twice by the police. I pray for all your family, I know they’re hurting right now. I’m overwhelmed with sadness about all this,” posted Dwayen Everett Ward, who said Mr. Levi was a childhood friend.

Eight BEI investigators have been tasked with investigating the case, and are expected to be on scene by Saturday morning. The BEI called on the Sûreté du Québec, the provincial police force, to act as a support in the investigation.

It will provide two forensic identification technicians, who will work under the supervision of the BEI investigators.

More information to come.

