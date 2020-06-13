Quebec police watchdog investigates RCMP-involved New Brunswick fatal shooting

Open this photo in gallery The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s police watchdog says it has been called in to investigate a report of an RCMP-involved fatal shooting of a man in New Brunswick.

The independent police investigation agency, the Bureau des enquetes independantes, says it has been told that Mounties responded to a report of a disturbed person in the Miramichi area on Friday night.

It says preliminary information indicates RCMP officers found the man armed with a knife in a building and used an electronic stun gun on him several times without success.

Investigators say the man was allegedly shot when he charged police, was given first aid and transported to hospital where he was declared dead.

It says eight people have been assigned to determine what happened.

New Brunswick RCMP were not immediately available for comment.