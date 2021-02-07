Quebec police watchdog investigating after 20-year-old woman dies in fall

Open this photo in gallery Police are shown on Durocher and Sherbrooke streets in Montreal, Feb. 7, 2021, where a woman fell from an apartment building and died. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman died after falling from an 11th-floor balcony in Montreal early this morning.

The Bureau des enquetes independantes says police received a 911 call at 3 a.m. regarding a woman who was outside on the balcony of her apartment.

The watchdog says preliminary information suggests Montreal police officers arrived on the scene and tried to talk with the 20-year-old, who fell from the balcony several minutes later.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The watchdog is tasked with investigating any incident in which a civilian dies or is badly injured during a police operation.

It sent six investigators to the scene and is asking anyone who witnessed the event to come forward.

