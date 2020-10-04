 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Quebec police watchdog investigating two incidents, including fatal shooting near Quebec City

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Quebec’s police watchdog says it is investigating two separate police shootings that took place today, including an incident that left a man dead near Quebec City.

The Independent Investigations Bureau says a 41-year-old man died in Saint-Agapit, Que., after allegedly opening fire on provincial police.

The bureau says police were investigating a damaged vehicle when they heard gunshots and spotted a man in the woods, who they alleged then shot in their direction.

It says police tracked the man to his home and returned fire after he allegedly began shooting at them again.

The man was shot by police and transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 10 a.m.

The agency also launched a separate investigation after Montreal police shot a man they allege was trying to break into a firefighters' station in the city’s north end this morning.

The Bureau says preliminary information suggests the man allegedly had a knife when police shot him.

The man was transported to hospital and is expected to recover.

The Bureau investigates when a civilian is injured or killed during a police operation.

