Quebec posts record single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with 1,464 new infections

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal on May 10, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 1,464 new cases of COVID-19 today and 32 additional deaths.

It is the highest number of new cases reported in a single day in the province since the pandemic began.

Health Minister Christian Dube said on Twitter that the jump in case numbers shows that the battle against the virus is “far from won,” and he urged Quebecers to respect public health measures and limit their contacts to slow the spread of the virus.

Public health authorities say eight of the latest deaths took place within the previous 24 hours.

They say the number of people in hospital has risen by 20 from a day earlier, to 675, and 90 of those people are in intensive care – a decrease of three from the previous day.

Quebec has reported 136,894 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,947 deaths associated with the virus.

