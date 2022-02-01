Quebec Premier Francois Legault, centre, speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault is abandoning the controversial idea of a tax on the unvaccinated that he floated in recent weeks, calling for “social peace” amidst growing unrest against public health rules.

The tax would have been unique in Canada and raised legal and logistical questions, but Mr. Legault said it was necessary to encourage Quebeckers to get vaccinated. At the time, in mid-January, the unvaccinated made up just 10 percent of the province’s adult population but 50 percent of those in intensive care with COVID-19.

Now, with hospitalizations gradually declining and the province increasingly “fed up” with strict measures, the Premier said it was time to “rebuild bridges.”

The move to scrap the tax also comes as his government tries a carrot-and-stick approach to encouraging vaccine uptake, with deputy health minister Lionel Carmant leading an outreach effort designed to persuade the skeptical to get their first dose.

“Today, I want to extend a hand to the unvaccinated,” said Mr. Legault.

The Premier said his decision was motivated by a sense that the tax was causing “division,” informed by the angry debates he witnessed on social media, the “freedom convey” protests in Ottawa and a similar demonstration planned in Quebec City, and resistance from opposition parties.

“I have a certain anxiety seeing the Quebec people divided,” said Mr. Legault. “My role as Premier is to bring Quebeckers together.”

The “health contribution” had not yet been debated in the National Assembly, but the government’s proposal was for an unspecified amount to be charged to the unvaccinated, possibly through their tax returns. Some European countries, such as Austria and Greece, have imposed similar fines to encourage vaccination.

Although polls show a majority of Quebeckers supported the policy, many critics said the tax was a step too far in a province where vaccine passports already restrict access to restaurants, bars, theaters, and big-box stores, as well as Quebec’s liquor and cannabis retailers.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.