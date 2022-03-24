Quebec Premier Francois Legault tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24, 2022.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Legault announced on social media he started to feel symptoms this afternoon and tested positive later in the day.

The 64-year-old premier says he’s feeling good and will work remotely for the next five days as per public health guidelines.

Quebec has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent days, but public health officials have said it’s too early to determine whether the province is experiencing a sixth wave.

Authorities have said cases were expected to increase as health restrictions were lifted and because of the presence of the more contagious BA.2 subvariant in the province.

Legault says the virus is circulating in Quebec and urged people to be prudent.

