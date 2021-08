Open this photo in gallery People wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal on August 1, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault says his government intends to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for health-care workers.

Legault says 90 per cent of health-care workers in the province are already vaccinated but the remaining 10 per cent pose a risk to patients.

The premier says his government will hold a debate in the legislature next week regarding the vaccine mandate for health workers but also on the possibility of requiring vaccination for other public sector employees.