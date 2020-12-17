Quebec preparing to have 21 additional COVID-19 vaccination sites operational by next week

Quebec says it’s preparing to have another 21 COVID-19 vaccination sites operational across the province by Monday.

The new clinics will be in addition to the two vaccine distribution sites that opened earlier this week at two long-term care homes in Montreal and Quebec City.

Health Minister Christian Dube said in a statement the 21 new sites will be located in long-term care homes and in hospitals.

He says most of those sites should be operational by Monday and should have three weeks worth of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The Health Department says 1,613 received the vaccine as of Tuesday night.

It expects 4,875 doses will be administered by the end of this week.

The Quebec government is closing non-essential businesses across the province from Christmas until at least Jan. 11 as it tries to ease the pressure of COVID-19 on the health network. The Canadian Press

