Quebec provincial police say two people will appear in court after the body of a man reported missing southeast of Montreal was discovered late Monday in a town 30 kilometres away.

A provincial police spokeswoman says Luc Lafontaine, 64, had been reported missing by the local police force in the region on Monday.

The Roussillon intermunicipal police said Lafontaine, a resident of La Prairie, was last seen on Saturday and left his home without his bank cards, cellphone, medications or his vehicle.

Later Monday, the provincial police took over the investigation and it led them to St-Basile-le-Grand, where Lafontaine’s body was found.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman in St-Basile-le-Grand.

They are expected to appear in court in Longueuil, Que., later today.