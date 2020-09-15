 Skip to main content

Quebec provincial police dismantle ring running alleged romance scam targeting elderly people

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Quebec provincial police say they are dismantling a network of criminals who targeted elderly people online using a romance scam.

Police say they expect to arrest 12 people today in Montreal, Quebec City and in the Outaouais region, including the presumed head of the ring and his two lieutenants.

Authorities say the group has been running the alleged scam for several years, targeting vulnerable people, mainly elderly, through dating sites and on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say about 50 people were victimized for a total of $2.3-million.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned later today by video conference on charges of fraud or receiving stolen goods, depending on their level of involvement.

Provincial police say an update on the number of people arrested will be communicated later.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies