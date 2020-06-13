 Skip to main content
Quebec provincial police make arrest after manhunt in Stanstead, near Quebec-U.S. border

The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police say a manhunt for an armed suspect in Stanstead, Que., ended with an arrest late Saturday.

Just before 11 p.m., provincial police said officers intercepted a 42-year-old suspect on Hackett Road in the town near the Quebec-Vermont border.

Officers say there were no injuries during the police operation.

Residents told the Canadian Press earlier in the evening they had noted a major police presence and buildup earlier Saturday evening after reports of shots being fired.

Around 8 p.m., Stanstead put out a message on Facebook asking residents of the town of just over 2,700 people to stay indoors as a precaution.

Police say the suspect will be interrogated by investigators in the coming hours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2020.

