Quebec provincial police report rise in online threats posted to social media

Quebec provincial police say online threats posted on social media have increased significantly in the past year, including against politicians.

Spokesman Guy Lapointe said today on Twitter that between March and September, police have received 300 complaints from politicians about online threats compared with 53 complaints during the same period in 2019.

Overall, police say they’ve received 1,748 complaints from people about online threats between January and September 2020, more than double the 713 complaints they received during the same period last year.

This week, interim Parti Quebecois Leader Pascal Berube called out online threats posted against him and his partner as politicians of all stripes denounced the comments.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, some social media users have lobbed insults and threats at Quebec officials regarding government measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Quebec’s public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, filed a complaint with provincial police in late July after personal information, including his home address, was shared on social media.

Lapointe says people should think twice before posting hate online.

“Don’t get yourself into a mess,” Lapointe tweeted. “Think about it twice before you write anything.”

