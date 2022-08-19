Quebec provincial police say they suspect a 39-year-old woman was murdered Wednesday by her partner in a Montreal suburb.

Police say the woman’s body was found at a home in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac shortly before midnight.

They say they found a 42-year-old man with serious injuries in a car. He was taken to hospital where he died.

A 70-year-old man was also found at the home with serious injuries.

Two children who were at the residence have been placed in the care of child protection authorities.

A Quebec federation of women’s shelters says that if the police are correct, this would be the seventh Quebec woman killed by a current or former intimate partner this year in the province.

