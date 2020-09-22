Quebec raises COVID-19 alert level for three more regions as authorities warn about second wave

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube speaks during a news conference in Montreal, on Sept. 20, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is raising the COVID-19 alert level for three regions as health authorities warn the province is witnessing a second wave of the pandemic.

Health Minister Christian Dube said today the Laval region north of Montreal and the Outaouais region in western Quebec will be moving to the orange, or moderate, alert level.

He says the Centre-du-Quebec region in central Quebec will move from green to the yellow, early-warning level.

Orange is the second-highest level in the province’s COVID-19 risk-assessment system, which measures the risk posed by COVID-19 in specific geographic areas.

Laval and Outaouais join Montreal, the Quebec City area as well as the Chaudiere-Appalaches region in the orange list, which involves tighter restrictions on bars and restaurants as well as lower limits on most indoor gatherings.

Quebec reported 489 new cases today, one day after the province’s public health director announced that the second wave of COVID-19 had begun in the province.



