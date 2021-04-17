 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Quebec records 10th femicide of 2021 amid domestic violence crisis

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A woman carries a placard reading "8 weeks, 8 femicides, it's enough" during a moment of silence prior to a march in protest against domestic violence, after several women in the province were killed in recent weeks, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada April 2, 2021.

CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

Provincial police have identified two bodies discovered Friday in a home on Montreal’s South Shore, saying the deaths resulted from domestic violence as Quebec’s femicide crisis continues.

Officers say the victims were Richard West, 38, and his wife Dyann Serafica-Donaire, 50.

Opinion: Femicide is a very real public-health crisis, here and abroad

Canada saw increase in killings of women and girls in 2020, report finds

Police spokeswoman Anik Lamirande says investigators believe West took his own life after killing Serafica-Donaire, whose death marks Quebec’s 10th femicide this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for the status of women, says “all of Quebec is shaken” to learn of the tragedy, and that the government is working to find solutions to a “worrying crisis.”

Chantal Arseneault, president of Quebec’s Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale, is calling for emergency measures and a change in mindset to bring down what she called a “horrifying count.”

Police say the criminal investigation is complete, but a coroner’s inquest could yield more information about the circumstances surrounding the two deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2021.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies