Quebec records 463 new COVID-19 infections, no virus-related deaths

Open this photo in gallery A man walks by a COVID-19 vaccination sign in Montreal, on Aug. 21, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 463 new cases of COVID-19 today and no deaths attributed to the virus.

Health authorities say the number of patients requiring hospitalization increased by eight to 98 over the past 24 hours.

The number of patients in intensive care remains steady at 30.

The province says 68 per cent of new cases were among those who were not vaccinated or had received only one dose in the past two weeks.

The province says it administered 32,022 second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

About 76 per cent of Quebecers over 12 are now fully immunized.

