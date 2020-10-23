Quebec records 905 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop by 25 in 48 hours

Open this photo in gallery The Canadian Press

A Quebec health institute is projecting that the number of patients needing care over the next four weeks will not surpass the health network’s dedicated COVID-19 capacity.

The government-funded institute released its weekly projections today, stating that the number of new cases across all age groups for the week ending Oct. 18 remained stable compared to the previous week.

It says should COVID-19 transmission remain constant, hospitalizations should stabilize or decrease across the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec reported 905 new cases of COVID-19 today as well as 12 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Hospitalizations dropped by 13 compared with the prior day, for a total of 540, and 99 people were in intensive care, a drop of two. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has decreased by 25 over the past two days.

Quebec has reported a total of 98,226 COVID-19 infections – 15,434 of which are considered active – and 6,106 deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christian Dube said today he was satisfied with the institute’s positive forecast, but noted that the data indicated that the proportion of total cases outside Montreal and Quebec City jumped by 13.4 per cent.

Dube also cautioned that the projections didn’t take into account recent outbreaks in private seniors residences.