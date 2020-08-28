Quebec reduces mandatory isolation period for confirmed COVID-19 cases from 14 days to 10

Open this photo in gallery A health care worker conducts a COVID-19 test at a clinic in Montreal, on May 10, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reducing the mandatory isolation period required for people infected with COVID-19 from 14 days to 10.

Health authorities said today the change was made in response to evolving science regarding the transmission and the duration of contagiousness of the novel coronavirus.

As of today, people can end their isolation period 10 days after their first symptoms appear, or 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19 if they don’t show symptoms.

Public health adds, however, that people must also meet other criteria to end their isolation, including having no fever for at least 48 hours, and having no symptoms for at least a day – other than coughing or loss of taste.

The new rules apply only to confirmed COVID-19 cases involving people who are isolated at home and whose symptoms are considered mild or moderate.

Those who are in preventive isolation due to being in contact with a confirmed case must still isolate for 14 days to see if symptoms develop.

