The village of Inukjuak, Que., on May 12.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s Health Department says it has rejected a request from officials in the northern region of Nunavik that the Armed Forces be brought in to help ease a shortage of health-care workers.

Kathleen Poulin, a spokeswoman for Nunavik Regional Board of Health, says labour shortages in the health sector are hitting Nunavik particularly hard due to the region’s “remoteness and its specific characteristics.”

Poulin said today some of Nunavik’s 14 Indigenous communities have fewer than four nurses, which has caused health centres to limit their services to emergencies over the summer.

She says the health board asked Quebec to supply medical workers, including requesting that Ottawa send Armed Forces members who can provide health care.

Marjaurie Cote-Boileau, a spokesperson for Health Minister Christian Dube, said today the department doesn’t plan to seek the army’s help in Nunavik but will send health resources “as soon as possible.”

The department says it has been meeting every week with the Nunavik health board and will most likely sign an agreement with the Canadian Red Cross by the end of the week to provide staff.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.