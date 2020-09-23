 Skip to main content
Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Quebec releases scathing reports into long-term care homes where dozens died amid COVID-19 pandemic

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

People move along Mount Royal Avenue which has been turned into a pedestrian mall during the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 23, 2020 in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A report into a private long-term care home in suburban Montreal where dozens of residents died during the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April accuses the owners of organizational negligence.

The Quebec government released the report into Residence Herron today, as well as a separate report that looked into a public long-term care home north of Montreal where 100 residents died.

Commissioned by the provincial government, the investigation concludes that authorities at Herron repeatedly failed to address shortcomings noted in prior inspection reports and in a coroner's report, largely because of high staff turnover and a lack of personnel at the residence.

The private facility was placed under government trusteeship after regional health authorities in late March found only three employees on site to care for 133 residents, some of whom were sitting in overflowing diapers and suffering from dehydration.

Report author Sylvain Gagnon reserved most of his criticism for the province's health-care system, which he says failed to address the problems with long-term care and with persistent staff shortages across the network.

He is recommending the province study whether private long-term care homes have the resources to adequately meet the needs of people who have serious health conditions or loss of autonomy.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

