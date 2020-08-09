Quebec reporting 104 COVID-19 cases, three more deaths linked to disease

Open this photo in gallery A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Aug. 8, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 104 new COVID-19 infections and three deaths linked to novel coronavirus in the most recent data released today.

The total number of infections in the province stands at 60,471.

The province added three deaths, including two reported in the past 24 hours, for a total of 5,695 since the pandemic began.

The number of hospitalizations increased by one to 156.

One fewer person was listed in intensive care at 22.

The province performed 16,093 tests on Friday, the last day for which numbers were available.

