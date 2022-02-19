People line up to enter a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, on Jan. 6, 2022.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting six further deaths attributed to COVID-19 and a 45-patient drop in hospitalizations today.

The Health Department says 1,789 patients are currently in hospital, with 120 of those listed in intensive care, an increase of one.

Health authorities say there are 1,736 new COVID-19 cases based on PCR testing limited to certain groups, with a test positivity rate of 9.2 per cent.

According to the Health Department, 91 per cent of Quebecers five and older have received one dose of vaccine, 86 per cent have received two doses while 50 per cent have received a booster dose.

As of today, authorities have opened booster appointments to those aged 12 to 17.

The province estimates just under 518,000 Quebecers aged 18 and older remain unvaccinated.

Ontario reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, drop in hospitalizations and ICU cases

Ontario is reporting 1,191 hospitalizations and 329 patients in intensive care in its latest numbers today.

That’s 90 fewer patients in hospital compared to numbers reported on Friday.

Health authorities are also reporting 14 further deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

The province reported 2,244 new COVID-19 cases, but that number is likely higher due to restricted PCR testing.

Authorities say 92.5 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have one dose of vaccine while 90.3 have two doses.

Of those aged 18 and older, 57 per cent have received a booster dose. Beginning Friday, youth aged 12 to 17 were able to book booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as long as six months had passed since their second dose.