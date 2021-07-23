Quebec reports 101 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Open this photo in gallery People are screened as they enter a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal on July 22. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 101 new COVID-19 cases today and one more death attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by four, to 67, with intensive care patients stable at 21.

Quebec has 752 active reported cases of COVID-19.

The province says 94,624 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Thursday.

Quebec’s public health institute says 83 per cent of Quebecers over 12 have received at least one dose and 59.8 are considered fully vaccinated.

The province has reported a total of 376,530 confirmed infections and 11,239 deaths linked to the virus.

