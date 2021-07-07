Quebec reports 103 new COVID-19 cases and one more death

Quebec is reporting 103 new COVID-19 infections today and one more death attributed to the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Health officials haven’t reported more than 100 new daily cases in the province since June 29, when there were 126.

Montreal had the highest number of new cases with 35, and its northern suburb Laval was next with 23 new infections.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose by one, to 103, and 25 people were in intensive care, a drop of two.

The province says 104,751 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Tuesday and 39.9 per cent of Quebecers over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated.

Health Minister Christian Dube tweeted today that the government’s goal is to have all Quebecers over 12 vaccinated by the end of August to avoid a new rise in cases in the fall.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.