A sign for a COVID-19 testing centre in Montreal on Oct. 10.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 1,037 new COVID-19 cases today but no new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

It’s the first time the province has posted more than 1,000 daily infections since early May.

Health authorities say hospitalizations dropped by four to 206, with 43 people listed in intensive care, a decline of two.

Authorities say 19,266 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Thursday.

The province’s public health institute says more than 88 per cent of the population aged 12 and older is adequately vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of this morning, 172,600 vaccination appointments had been made for Quebec children aged five to 11, who were eligible to receive their first dose as of Wednesday.

