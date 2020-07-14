Quebec reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths

Open this photo in gallery People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, on July 12, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting five additional deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the province’s total to 5,633.

The province also reported today another 109 novel coronavirus infections, for a total of 56,730, with 26,025 cases considered recovered.

Hospitalizations continue to decline, with 10 fewer patients being treated for the disease compared with the previous day, for a total of 295.

Among those in hospital, 21 are in intensive care, the same number as Monday.

The government says it conducted 9,072 COVID-19 tests July 12, the last day for which data is available.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced Monday that mask-wearing will be mandatory in all public indoor places beginning Saturday.

