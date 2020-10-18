Quebec reports 1,094 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths linked to virus

Open this photo in gallery A man wears a face mask as he sits on a bench on Sainte-Catherine Street in Montreal, Oct. 17, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 1,094 new cases of COVID-19 today, marking the third straight day that the single-day tally has been over 1,000 cases.

The province says six additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus have been reported.

Three of those deaths took place between Oct. 11-16, one occurred before Oct. 11, and two took place at unspecified dates.

Quebec has now recorded 93,391 total COVID-19 cases and 6,038 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials say hospitalizations increased by 10 in the past 24 hours, for a total of 527.

Of those, 88 people are in intensive care – an increase of three from the previous day.

