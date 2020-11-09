 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Quebec reports 1,169 new COVID-19 case, 15 additional deaths

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A health-care worker speaks to a woman at a COVID-19 testing clinic, in Montreal, on Nov. 8, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 1,169 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations has increased by 13 to 540, while the number of people in intensive care dropped by one, for a total of 76.

Health Minister Christian Dube will take part in a virtual news conference today with officials in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region, north of Quebec City.

The region, which was largely unaffected during the pandemic’s first wave, has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Dube says efforts are needed across the province to help break the second wave of COVID-19.

The Health Department says of the deaths reported today, five were recorded in the past 24 hours and most of the rest occurred last week.

The latest numbers bring the total number of infections in the province to 115,989 and the number of deaths to 6,455 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Quebec government has no plans to relax COVID-19 restrictions that have closed gyms, restaurants and other businesses in much of the province. Premier François Legault says despite a Montreal public-health document calling for a loosening of measures, the COVID-19 fight is not won in Montreal or the surrounding regions. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day's essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Read most recent letters to the editor.

