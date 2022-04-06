Quebec is reporting 12 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 today and a 61-patient rise in hospitalizations linked to the disease.

Health authorities say 1,540 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 after 226 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 165 were discharged.

There are 66 people listed in intensive care, a drop of three.

Officials are reporting 3,761 new COVID-19 cases based on PCR testing, which is limited to certain high-risk groups; they are also reporting 1,481 new positive results from take-home rapid tests uploaded by the public on an online portal.

Authorities say they administered 19,269 vaccine doses on Tuesday and that 53 per cent of Quebecers aged five and older have now had a third dose.

People aged 70 and older are eligible starting today to receive a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

