Quebec reports 1,218 new COVID-19 cases, 25 additional deaths

Open this photo in gallery A woman leaves a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, on Nov. 15, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 1,218 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, six of which occurred in the past 24 hours.

Health officials said today hospitalizations increased by four, to 591, and 87 people were in intensive care, a drop of two.

Officials say 1,150 more people recovered from COVID-19, for a total of 105,998.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has averaged 1,297 daily cases in the past week.

Quebec has reported 125,072 infections and 6,651 deaths linked to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health Minister Christian Dube said today on Twitter the infection rate is improving in some regions but that more needs to be done to break the current wave of the virus.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dr. Theresa Tam say COVID-19 is on a runaway rise in most of the country as the seasons for both holidays and colds and flu approach. They say strict public health rules might help but nothing is more important than following those rules and being extra cautious about spreading contagion — especially if people hope to have any sort of gatherings at Christmas. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.