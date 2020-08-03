Quebec reports 123 COVID-19 cases as new public gathering limit comes into effect

Open this photo in gallery People wait outside a COVID-19 testing clinic, in Montreal, on July 12, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting another 123 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as well as two more deaths.

Hospitalizations remained stable today at 172, while the number of people in intensive care increased by one to 18.

The new figures come as the number of people allowed to gather in the province jumps significantly today, from 50 people to 250.

The measure applies only to public venues such as theatres, concert halls, houses of worship and indoor amateur sporting events, and stipulates that measures such as physical distancing and mask-wearing must be respected as much as possible.

The maximum number of people allowed at private gatherings in homes remains at 10.

Quebec has recorded 59,722 infections since the pandemic began, with 5,683 deaths.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians can now begin downloading a smartphone app meant to warn users they’ve been near someone who tests positive for COVID-19. He says it is voluntary and does not collect any personal information and the more people who sign up to use it, the better it will be able to trace – and help to slow – the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Canadian Press

