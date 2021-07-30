Quebec reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Open this photo in gallery People wear face masks as they walk by a sign reading 'mandatory hand sanitization' in Montreal, Saturday, July 24. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 125 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say the death, the first recorded since July 22, occurred sometime before Thursday.

Authorities say 60 patients were in hospital with the virus, a drop of two, and 17 were in intensive care, a decrease of three.

Quebec’s public health institute says that 83.9 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and up have received a first dose and 65.9 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

The province administered 66,803 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, mainly second shots.

Quebec has reported 377,297 confirmed infections and 11,241 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says more than 1.5 million people have signed up for Quebec’s vaccine lottery, with early draws beginning next month and a $1-million grand prize announced on Sept. 3.

