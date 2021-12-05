Quebec is reporting 1,256 new COVID-19 cases today and one further death attributed to the virus.

The Health Department says there are 819 active outbreaks in the province.

It also notes that 219 people are hospitalized, a drop of six, including 59 people listed in intensive care, a decrease of one patient.

The seven-day average for new cases is 1,144.

The Health Department says 86 per cent of residents five and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

About 81 per cent have two doses, and four per cent have their third.

