Quebec reports 1,271 new COVID-19 cases, highest one-day total in province since late January

Open this photo in gallery People wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal, on March 28, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 1,271 new cases of COVID-19 today and nine more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including one in the past 24 hours.

It’s the highest number of new daily cases reported in the province since late January.

Health officials say hospitalizations rose by two, to 487, and 119 people were in intensive care, a drop of one.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says it administered 41,406 doses of vaccine Wednesday for a total of 1,391,649; it says about 16.4 per cent of the population has received at least one dose.

Premier Francois Legault said Wednesday schools and non-essential businesses in Quebec City, Gatineau and Levis will be closed for at least 10 days starting at 8 p.m. this evening. The nighttime curfew in those cities has been advanced to 8 p.m. from 9:30 p.m.

Legault also moved four regions from the orange to the red pandemic-alert level – the highest level in Quebec’s colour-coded alert system.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is moving three cities, including the provincial capital, into lockdown effective Thursday following a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections. Schools and non-essential businesses will close and the curfew will move ahead to 8 p.m. from 9:30 p.m. in Quebec City, Levis and Gatineau for at least 10 days. The Canadian Press

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.