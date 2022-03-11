Quebec is reporting 13 more COVID-19 deaths and a 36-patient drop in hospitalizations on the 2nd anniversary of the start of the pandemic in the province.

The Health Department said today there are 1,126 patients in hospital with the disease, after 68 people were admitted in the past 24 hours and 104 were discharged.

Health officials say 65 patients are listed in intensive care, a decline of three.

To mark the anniversary, Premier Francois Legault published an open letter today saying the government did what it could to save as many lives as possible.

Unlike last year, the Legault government will not hold a ceremony to honour the memory of Quebecers who have succumbed to the disease since 2020. As of today, 14,154 residents have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Quebec has been the hardest hit of any province in the country by COVID-19, accounting for 38 per cent of all deaths despite having less than a quarter of Canada’s population.

