Quebec reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 82 new cases

Quebec’s Health Department is reporting 13 additional COVID-19 deaths today, bringing the total to 5,603 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The province is also reporting another 82 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 56,079, including 25,534 cases that are considered recovered.

Six deaths occurred in the past 24 hours while seven others reported today occurred before June 30.

The number of people hospitalized decreased by 16 to 331, but one more patient was listed in intensive compared with the prior day, for a total of 27.

On Monday, the latest day for which testing results are available, the province said it conducted 7,576 tests.

The province’s health authorities have said in recent days they are determined to increase testing capacity.

