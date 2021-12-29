People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site, in Montreal, on Dec. 29.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec continues to break records in new daily COVID-19 cases.

Health officials are reporting 13,149 new infections today and 10 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

They say COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose by 102 compared with the prior day, to 804, after 179 people entered hospital and 77 were discharged. There are 122 people in intensive care, a rise of seven patients.

Health-care unions are denouncing the government’s plan to permit some asymptomatic staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 to stay on the job.

The unions say the new policy is too risky.

Health Minister Christian Dube said Tuesday that the policy is necessary to limit staff shortages and keep the health system operational.

