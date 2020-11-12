Quebec reports 1,365 new COVID-19 cases, 42 additional deaths

Open this photo in gallery A health-care worker speaks to a woman at a COVID-19 testing clinic, in Montreal, on Nov. 8, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 1,365 new COVID-19 infections and 42 more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, including nine that occurred in the past 24 hours.

Authorities say hospitalizations increased by ten, to 583, and 86 people were in intensive care, a rise of two.

Health Minister Christian Dube said today the virus is claiming too many victims.

Dube is scheduled to join Premier Francois Legault and the province’s director of public health for a news conference about the pandemic later in the day.

Officials say 843 more people recovered from the disease, for a total of 101,407.

The province has reported 119,894 COVID-19 infections and 6,557 deaths linked to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

