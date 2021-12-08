Quebec is reporting four additional cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The Health Department said in a post on Twitter today that the cases were detected among travellers and that seven more cases are under investigation.

Quebec had previously reported one case of the Omicron variant in the province.

Earlier in the day, officials reported 1,367 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 rose by seven from the day before, to 242, and 59 people were in intensive care, an increase of one.

The Health Department says 87 per cent of Quebec residents aged five and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 81 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated..

