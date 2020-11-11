Quebec reports 1,378 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths as hospitalizations rise

Quebec is reporting 1,378 new COVID-19 cases today and 22 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations also increased by 39 in the past 24 hours, for a total of 573, with two more patients in intensive care, for a total of 84.

Six of the COVID-19-linked deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, with the other 16 occurring between Nov. 4 and Nov. 9.

Quebec has been averaging about 1,230 new cases daily over the past week and currently has 11,450 active cases.

There have been 118,529 cases and 6,515 deaths in the province since the beginning of the pandemic.

Quebec has now seen more than 100,000 people recover from the virus, with the 843 recoveries recorded in its latest numbers bringing the total to 100,564.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging provincial and city governments to do everything they can to stop the surge of COVID-19 and says Ottawa will be there to help businesses survive further lockdowns. The Canadian Press

