Quebec reports 1,395 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths

Quebec is reporting 1,395 new cases of COVID-19 today and 12 additional deaths linked to the virus.

Health officials say four of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while eight took place between Nov. 22 and 27.

The regions with the highest number of reported infections are Montreal with 437; the Quebec City area with 167; and Monteregie, south of Montreal, with 137.

Quebec has now reported 141,038 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 7,033 deaths.

Hospitalizations decreased by 13 today for a total of 665.

Of those, 92 people are in intensive care – a decline of one compared to a day earlier.

